In present times, mental health is spoken about with a ferocity that did not exist before. It has become a key theme in many conversations centered around health, well-being, religion, and meditation. It is surprising to observe people openly discuss their mental health nowadays without any fear of stigma or prejudice. The change is remarkable indeed.

Earlier, mental health issues were considered a taboo and swept neatly under the carpets. If anyone even uttered a word about how they were feeling anxious or depressed, people labeled them as weak. Fortunately, people are becoming considerate because of awareness campaigns. However, there is a long road ahead in terms of absolute turnaround. Mental health encompasses a broad spectrum, incorporating aspects of emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It plays a crucial role in shaping our thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and overall coping mechanisms – influencing our ability to manage stress, maintain healthy relationships, and make sound decisions. The significance of mental health spans all stages of life, from early childhood and adolescence to adulthood, underscoring its long-term impact on personal development and overall well-being.

Mental illnesses encompass a wide range of disorders, varying in severity, impacting various aspects of an individual’s cognition, emotions, and actions. The development of mental health conditions is the result of multiple interacting factors. These include biological components like genetics and brain chemistry, environmental influences such as traumatic experiences or abuse, as well as a familial predisposition to mental health issues.

As time progresses, it is important to recognise that mental health can change. Various factors, such as navigating a challenging circumstance like managing a chronic illness, caring for a sick family member, or encountering financial issues, can significantly impact well-being. The prolonged strain of these situations can lead to emotional exhaustion and a sense of being unable to effectively deal with the stressors, potentially exacerbating mental health challenges. Conversely, seeking therapy and professional support can positively influence and enhance mental health outcomes.

Individuals experiencing challenges with their mental health could be individuals within the family, residing next door, educating children, working in the nearby cubicle at work, or sitting next to you in church. Regrettably, only around half of these people seek out help, primarily due to the societal stigma linked to mental health concerns. When left unaddressed, mental health issues can lead to increased medical costs, diminished academic and professional performance, limited job prospects, and a heightened risk of suicide.

Despite some progress, the stigma around mental illness remains strong due to media portrayals and lack of education, leading to negative stereotypes and fewer resources. Stigma can hinder seeking treatment and support for those with mental health issues. Showing respect, advocating for rights, and educating ourselves are key ways to help combat stigma and support affected individuals.

“Be dedicated to changing how people see mental illness at all levels of society. If not for yourself, advocate for those who are struggling in silence.” — Germany Kent

