Thabo was in shock to see small bumps around his genitals, they were uncomfortable and made urination a bit painful. It was barely three days after visiting his wife in Lusaka as he was based outside the city. He had been faithful and did not doubt the faithfulness of his wife either. Meanwhile, his wife Nandi had also noticed a few pimples on her private parts and she remembered having those kinds of sores more than 10 years ago, they are back, how and why? She had been hit with herpes simplex in her previous relationship. The doctors treated her with a cream and tablets but informed her that this virus re-occurs from time to time as the virus remains in one’s body for life although it does not always cause active outbreaks and is manageable by antiviral medications when it breaks out. When under stress, she would notice an outbreak and a quick application of cream would sort it out. She was lucky her sores chose the genital areas as she dreaded the thought of having sores around her mouth.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are infections spread by sexual contact. These infections are usually passed from person to person through vaginal intercourse. However, they also can be passed through anal sex, oral sex, or skin-to-skin contact. STIs can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites. Many people get STIs but don’t know it because they don’t have symptoms. Other people have symptoms that can be mild or more bothersome.

Herpes is a viral infection that causes painful sores in the genital area. It’s spread through skin-to-skin contact. Once you’re infected, you have the virus for the rest of your life. Women and men may have tingling, pain, or itching around the vagina or penis. They also may develop oral lesions (blisters) through sexual contact. These may look like fever blisters because they are caused by a similar virus. Small blisters can form on the penis, vaginal area, around the anus, or on the mouth depending on the exposure. When the blisters break open, they can be very infectious. This means you could easily transmit herpes to another person. When the blisters break, they also can cause a burning feeling. It may hurt to urinate. Some people have swollen glands, fever, and body aches. The sores and other symptoms go away, but this doesn’t mean the virus is gone. The sores and blisters can come back periodically. This is called an “outbreak.” Medicine can treat symptoms but can’t cure herpes. If one partner is infected, the other should be checked by a doctor.

Chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is easily cured. Left untreated it can cause infertility in women. Women may have pain when urinating, itching around the vagina, yellow fluid (discharge) from the vagina, bleeding between periods, or pain in the lower abdomen. Men may have a burning sensation when urinating and a milky colored discharge from the penis. It can also cause painful swelling of the scrotum in men. The treatment is antibiotics and both partners should be treated.

Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection. Left untreated, it can cause serious health problems. But it’s easily cured. Women may have white, green, yellow, or bloody discharge from the vagina, pain when urinating, bleeding between periods, heavy bleeding during a period, or a fever. Both women and men can get sore throats if they’ve had oral contact with an infected person. Men may have thick, yellow discharge from the penis and pain when urinating. The opening of the penis may be sore. Gonorrhea can cause serious complications if it’s not treated and the treatment is antibiotics and both partners should be treated.

HIV is the virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). HIV attacks the body’s immune system, making you more likely to get sick from other viruses or bacteria. HIV makes the body’s immune system weak so it can’t fight disease. Symptoms may take years to develop. When symptoms do appear, they can include swollen lymph nodes, diarrhea, fever, cough, shortness of breath, or unexplained weight loss. Symptoms are often similar to those of other illnesses, such as the flu. Anti-retroviral medicines can treat symptoms and give people a normal livelihood keeping the viral load undetectable. If one partner is infected, the other should be checked by a doctor.

HPV/Genital Warts is a family of more multiple types of viruses. Some don’t cause any symptoms. Some types cause genital warts. More aggressive types can cause cancer. HPV can cause warts in or around the vagina, penis, or rectum. In women, the warts can be on the cervix or in the vagina where you can’t see them. Or they may be on the outside of the body, but may be too small to see. The warts can be small or large, flat or raised. They can appear alone or in groups. They usually don’t hurt. Most types of HPV, including those that cause cancer, don’t have symptoms. No medicine cures HPV. A doctor can remove external warts. Warts on the cervix or in the vagina can cause changes that may lead to cervical cancer. Doctors will watch for these changes. If one partner is infected with HPV, the other should be checked by a doctor.

Syphilis is a serious bacterial infection that causes sores in the genital area. It’s passed by touching the blood or sores of an infected person. An early symptom is a red, painless sore, called a chancre. The sore can be on the penis, vagina, rectum, tongue, or throat. The glands near the sore may be swollen. Without treatment, the infection can spread into your blood. Then you may experience a fever, sore throat, headache, or pain in your joints. Another symptom is a scaly rash on the palms of the hands or the bottom of the feet. The sores and other symptoms go away, but this doesn’t mean the infection is gone. It could come back many years later and cause problems in the brain and spinal cord, heart, or other organs. Syphilis can cause serious health problems if it’s not treated. Antibiotics should be taken as early as possible after infection. If one partner is infected, the other should be tested.

It’s common to feel guilty or ashamed when you are diagnosed with an STI. You may feel that someone you thought you could trust has hurt you. You may feel sad or upset. Talk to your doctor about how you’re feeling.

Remember you can take steps to prevent getting an STI. The only sure way to prevent them is by not having sex. But if you do have sex, you can lower your risk if you do the following things.

• Limit your number of sex partners.

• Avoid sex with people who have had many sex partners.

• Use condoms consistently and correctly.

• Ask your partner if he or she has, or has had, an STI. Tell your partner if you have had one. Talk about whether you’ve both been tested for STIs and whether you should be tested.

• Don’t have sex if you or your partner are being treated for an STI.

• Wash your genitals with soap and water and urinate soon after you have sex. This may help clean away some germs before they have a chance to infect you especially if condoms have not been used.

The good news is that regular testing, treatment, and safe sexual practices can allow you and your partner to have a healthy, fulfilling relationship.

It is possible for an STI to occur between two faithful partners. If you’re in a monogamous relationship and either you or your partner develops an STI, both you and your partner(s) should be tested and treated appropriately.

Additionally, an infection isn’t always spread each time you have sex. So, depending on how careful you and a partner are with condoms and how frequently you have sex, one person may have an asymptomatic or subclinical infection and avoid spreading it to their partner for some time.

Don’t be a “Judas” in your relationship by seeking treatment privately when infected by an STI. Come clean, inform your partner so they can also get treatment and avoid re-infections.

Seek testing and treatment from your nearest healthcare provider if you are concerned you might have an STI.