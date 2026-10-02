Market: Zambia | Three versions, one per outlet | For review

Notes for reviewers

Three unique versions to avoid duplicate content across outlets. Each outlet gets one version only.

Links in the copy currently point to the base URLs. Swap each for its outlet-specific UTM link before sending.

Quotes are from Clever’s interview, lightly edited for grammar.

VERSION 1

Angle: the “silly bet” | Links: betPawa to homepage, Win Bonus to /win-bonus

Zambian Farmer’s K1 “Silly Bet” Wins K634,053

LUSAKA, Zambia: A farmer from Kalomo District has won K634,053.60 on betPawa from a K1 bet his wife laughed at.

Clever placed the 14-leg bet on a Friday night in late August, choosing matches from the Japanese league. It was not the kind of betslip most people would take seriously, and his wife told him so.

“My wife was laughing at me because it was a silly bet,” he said. “I bet on Japanese league matches, so even the selections were not conventional.”

All 14 selections won. The bet returned K409,065.84, and the betPawa Win Bonus added another K224,986.76, a 55% boost that took the total to K634,053.60.

Clever was not following the games. He found out the next morning while working in his field, when betPawa’s customer service team called him. His brother, standing beside him, thought it was fake, so Clever withdrew K4,000 to prove it. When the money landed, they both started celebrating.

He has already spent some of the win on fertiliser and supplies for the winter maize season, and says the family may add another tractor.

“People think this is fake, but it is real,” he said. “Bet small, and you never know what could happen.”

The Win Bonus is added to winning multi-bets on betPawa and grows with each qualifying selection, up to 1250%. Every selection must win for the bet to pay out.

You have to be 18 years and above to bet. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful.

About betPawa

The betPawa brand is owned and powered by pawaTech and licensed to local operators in each market, who manage the brand and customer service locally. In Zambia, bets and payouts are processed by Betbio Zambia Limited, which is licensed and regulated by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts and the Lottery and Betting Control Board of Zambia under licence numbers

0000056, 0001155 and CL-001083/2-2026.

VERSION 2

Angle: the call in the field | Links: betPawa Zambia to homepage, Clever’s full story to /winner-clever

Kalomo Farmer Learns of K634,053 Win While Working His Field

LUSAKA, Zambia: Clever was out in his field in Kalomo District when his phone rang with news he struggled to believe. A K1 bet he had placed the night before had won K634,053.60 on betPawa Zambia.

“I was in the garden and, funny enough, when the call came, my brother was standing beside me,” he said. “He noticed I started screaming in the field and asked me what was happening. I could not believe it.”

His brother did not believe it either. “He said it was a lie, that it was fake,” Clever said. To settle it, he withdrew K4,000. “When the money landed, we both started celebrating.”

The winning betslip had 14 selections, all from Japanese league matches, which Clever admits

was an unusual choice. It returned K409,065.84, and a 55% Win Bonus added K224,986.76 on top.

The timing suits him. He has already bought fertiliser and farming supplies for the winter maize

season.

“It has come at a good time because we are starting to prepare for the next farming season,” he said. “We could add another tractor.”

You can read Clever’s full story on betPawa Zambia.

You have to be 18 years and above to bet. Betting is addictive and can be psychologicallyharmful.

About betPawa

The betPawa brand is owned and powered by pawaTech and licensed to local operators in

each market, who manage the brand and customer service locally. In Zambia, bets and payouts

are processed by Betbio Zambia Limited, which is licensed and regulated by the Ministry of

Tourism and Arts and the Lottery and Betting Control Board of Zambia under licence numbers

0000056, 0001155 and CL-001083/2-2026.

VERSION 3

Angle: the numbers and the Win Bonus | Links: betPawa to homepage, Win Bonus to /win-bonusK1 Bet Pays Out K634,053 for Zambian Farmer

LUSAKA, Zambia: A K1 bet has paid out K634,053.60 for a farmer in Kalomo District, after all 14 of his selections came in on betPawa.

Clever’s betslip had 14 selections at combined odds of 409,066.84. On its own it returned K409,065.84. The betPawa Win Bonus then added K224,986.76, a 55% increase on his winnings.

The Win Bonus grows as more qualifying selections are added to a betslip, up to 1250%, and every selection has to win for the bet to pay out.

Clever built the bet on a Friday night using Japanese league matches, a choice his wife found funny at the time. He was working in his field the next morning when betPawa called to tell him he had won.

“I could not believe it. I had to breathe and check,” he said.

He has put part of the money into fertiliser and supplies for the winter maize season.

“People think this is fake, but it is real,” he said. “Bet small, and you never know what could happen.”

You have to be 18 years and above to bet. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful.

About betPawa

The betPawa brand is owned and powered by pawaTech and licensed to local operators in each market, who manage the brand and customer service locally. In Zambia, bets and payouts are processed by Betbio Zambia Limited, which is licensed and regulated by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts and the Lottery and Betting Control Board of Zambia under licence numbers 0000056, 0001155 and CL-001083/2-2026.

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