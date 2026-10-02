GOVERNMENT has dissolved the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) board with immediate effect. Minister of Green Economy and Environment Dr Gilbert Siame dissolved the board in pursuant of the powers under Chapter 204 of the laws of Zambia. In a statement Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary Dr Douty Chibamba stated that Dr Siame was expected to announce a new board within the next two weeks. “The Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Hon Dr Gilbert Siame, MP, has dissolved the Board of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency, with immediate effect. The decision has been made pursuant to the powers vested in the Minister under Chapter 204 of the Laws of Zambia. The dissolution forms part of government’s...