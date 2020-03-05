- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Matomola turns K50 into K77,600.79 with betPawaBy Diggers Correspondent on 5 Mar 2020
Late goals for Porto and Liverpool saw betPawa customer Matomola Linyama win K77,600.79 from a K50 bet.
The Lusaka laboratory technician’s initial K29,827.25 winnings were more than doubled by a 160% win bonus for betting on 26 legs. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30.
He said: “The pressure only came with the last two matches. Porto v Portimonense made me feel hopeless. It was going to end on a barren scoreline. Then in the 87th minute, Porto scored.
“As though that drama wasn’t enough, Liverpool made me suffer. I could smell the money already but Liverpool were playing a catch-up game with West Ham. This one too was headed for a draw and then came Sadio Mane with a simple tap in of my money into the bank. I won!
“I was extremely happy and still am. This is good for my soul. The biggest amount of money ever held in my hands. I need to start up a small business. I really need to be helping my relatives more. This will really move a lot of things in my life, thanks to betPawa.”
Are you the next BIG winner? Visit www.betpawa.co.zm
About Diggers Correspondent
The Diggers Correspondent is a versatile writer.
Related Items
- Matomola turns K50 into K77,600.79 with betPawa - 5 Mar 2020
- C/belt police fail to deliver suspects to court due to lack of fuel - 5 Mar 2020
- Don’t talk about HH, he’s not involved in your failures, Mwaliteta tells PF - 4 Mar 2020
- Vote for Lungu in 2021, he’s “our own”, Kapoche PF MP pleads with voters - 4 Mar 2020
- Mayor was just exercising, he took a taxi a short while later, says Ndola council - 4 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF (11,447 views)
- My remarks about being ready to be HH's vice were taken out of context - CK (6,131 views)
- It's foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia - VJ (5,908 views)
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (3,848 views)
- ConCourt didn't declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ (3,483 views)
- Matomola turns K50 into K77,600.79 with betPawa
- If Lungu doesn’t address gassing issue, Parley speech will be immoral
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford
- Lubinda’s statement of claim isn’t defective, rules High Court
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Matomola turns K50 into K77,600.79 with betPawa
- If Lungu doesn’t address gassing issue, Parley speech will be immoral
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford
- Lubinda’s statement of claim isn’t defective, rules High Court
- Mwiimbu expects withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament
- No money went missing under Social Cash Transfer scheme, claims minister
- AfDB injects $1.5m in Zambia’s renewable energy sector
- Zambia’s 2021 election: how ECZ can prevent a disputed outcome
- UPND ponders Matibini impeachment
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa
- Police nab 566 for gassing, rioting
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article