Matomola turns K50 into K77,600.79 with betPawa

Late goals for Porto and Liverpool saw betPawa customer Matomola Linyama win K77,600.79 from a K50 bet.

The Lusaka laboratory technician’s initial K29,827.25 winnings were more than doubled by a 160% win bonus for betting on 26 legs. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more, including 250% for 30.

He said: “The pressure only came with the last two matches. Porto v Portimonense made me feel hopeless. It was going to end on a barren scoreline. Then in the 87th minute, Porto scored.

“As though that drama wasn’t enough, Liverpool made me suffer. I could smell the money already but Liverpool were playing a catch-up game with West Ham. This one too was headed for a draw and then came Sadio Mane with a simple tap in of my money into the bank. I won!

“I was extremely happy and still am. This is good for my soul. The biggest amount of money ever held in my hands. I need to start up a small business. I really need to be helping my relatives more. This will really move a lot of things in my life, thanks to betPawa.”

