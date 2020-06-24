Rolland Mpande Kanini described how winning BIG with betPawa half a year ago has changed his life “positively in so many ways”.

The Solwezi resident bet K5 and won K84,007.93 in November. His initial winnings of K45,406.99 were increased by an 85% win bonus for betting on 17 legs. betPawa offer the best win bonus in Zambia for all bets with three legs or more on live and virtual sports, including 250% for 30 legs.

We caught up with Rolland to find out about life as a betPawa BIG winner and he said: “I can still get the feeling I had on that day. It still feels the same.

“All along I had been cracking my brain on how I will find money to build or buy a house. So this was the number one priority. I bought a house straight away. I topped up a bit of money and it was enough to buy a house. I am a proud owner of a house courtesy of betPawa Zambia.

“I have invested in a small business as well just to generate day-to-day cash for myself.”

So what had surprised him most about the experience? “How life can change in a flash,” he answered. “I could only dream about owning a home and a house, not knowing the time was near. I’m blessed. I now go to sleep knowing fully well that I am covered.”

