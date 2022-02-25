TALK about his black knuckles and you will have no one to blame for the insults that Reverend Bishop Dr Nkongolo will shower on you. And if you’re a social media user, whatever platform is your preference, chances are high that you have encountered the irresistible comedy of ZNBC journalist Mark Ziligone. “Tumani ndalama Zanu, tumani ma problem yamene mulinayo, ndine Reverend Bishop Dr Nkongolo from Mbuji Mayi Kananga, ke lelo twapolesa matenda yambili.., sinifuna imbwa kuleta ma problems yaupuba pano…” Ziligone would say in his act. Actually, Ziligone who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.