Unicaf University in Zambia has announced its partnership agreement with Prudential Life Assurance Zambia to increase staff and client access to quality higher education.

With this partnership, Prudential clients and employees can earn up to a 75% Scholarship for Bachelor or Master’s degree programmes and take advantage of Unicaf’s Professional Development Short Courses. The partnership offers employees and clients an opportunity to earn internationally recognised degrees and enhance their professional expertise.

Eligible candidates will enjoy exclusive scholarships on a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as Professional Development short courses at Unicaf University and its partner universities Liverpool John Moores University (UK), the University of East London (UK), the University of Suffolk (UK), and University of California, Riverside Extension (USA).

Speaking about the partnership, Mr Kachiza Kwenda – Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Life Assurance Zambia said, “Prudential believes in partnerships for growth and we are delighted to have signed a memorandum of understanding with Unicaf University, who will provide quality international education in a progressive and diverse environment. Through this partnership and others like it, Prudential will strive to ensure that employees, our agents, and their families are appropriately skilled and well supported to meet business demands, help fulfil organisation and business objectives, and their personal goals”.

The Unicaf University in Zambia Vice-Chancellor, Dr Christine Phiri Mushibwe echoed Mr Kwenda’s sentiments saying, “Unicaf University prides itself on pursuing excellence in teaching through modern, quality higher education which provides opportunities for global exchange and interaction, and it is not confined within the borders of one country. This strategic advantage, combined with a cutting-edge technological infrastructure, facilitating easy access to online learning at any time and from any place, further increases Unicaf University’s importance. It feels great to be at the helm of such an innovative, pioneering institution.

Through this partnership, Prudential clients and staff members will be able to earn internationally recognised higher education qualifications in their own free time and at a fraction of the cost. Our degrees are accredited by the Higher Education Authority of Zambia (HEA) and our University is accredited internationally by the British Accreditation Council (BAC), based in the UK.”

For interested clients and employees of Prudential Life Assurance Zambia to undertake the process of applying for any of the Unicaf University programmes, they need to follow the simple process below:

• Access the exclusive Prudential & Unicaf University landing page here

• Complete and submit an online application form

• Receive an email and call from a dedicated student advisor to guide on all required documents

• Documents are reviewed and the client receives final approval to get started

About Prudential

Prudential plc is an Asia led portfolio of businesses that has been providing health insurance, asset management and financial security. We exist to help our customers deal with their biggest financial concerns and to plan for their future with confidence through long-term savings and protection solutions such as health and life insurance, and retirement benefits.

Prudential has over 17 million customers worldwide and has operations in Asia and Africa. The business is listed on stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom and New York.

In Zambia, Prudential is part of the fast-growing life assurance industry with more than 120,000 clients and has presence in 9 of the 10 provinces, across the country, with plans to continue expanding. We add value through our high-quality solutions, focus on economic growth, and care for the communities in which we operate.

About Unicaf Universtiy

Unicaf University is a pan-African, independent, internationally accredited university, combining the best elements of international education, offering high quality academic qualifications.

Unicaf University offers Bachelor and Master’s degrees in a wide range of subjects. It combines traditional face-to-face complementary tutorials with the active use of digital learning tools through an innovative blended learning approach. Students have the opportunity to earn internationally recognised degrees at a low cost through 100% online delivery or with the option of on-campus study.

Unicaf University in Zambia is accredited by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and by the British Accreditation Council (BAC) as an Independent Higher Education Provider.