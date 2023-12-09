MONIQUE Matipa, also known as Honey, is a Zambian radio and television personality, newscaster and voice over artiste currently working for Hot FM, one of Zambia’s top radio stations. For those who may not know, apart from being a media personality, Monique is a songbird who in the early 2000s featured in a hit single Ngamwalinjebele by Jonto. This week Thursday, Monique scooped the 2023 DCUE DJ of the year award. We caught up with her to find out who Monique is and what happened to her music career. Question: Who is Monique Matipa? Answer: Monique is very proudly a 35-year-old Zambian lady born in January. I am a Capricorn, I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am…...



