MOST of the times when we think of sex boosters, we always think of herbs that can make a man last longer in bed. But did you know that there are actually herbs on sale that can make a woman not get tired? At only 29 years of age, Reuben Chabinga, a Ndola based youth otherwise known as Cheza, has mastered the art of making and selling sex boosters where he earns K10,000 and more per month. He narrates that majority of his clients are women, both married and single ladies, who want to improve their sexual performance, whether it is having a warm body temperature or to last longer in bed. If the sale of sex boosters is something you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.