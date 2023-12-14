Nairobi, December 1st, 2023, More than 5,000 students have successfully completed The Power Learn Project’s Software Development course. This comprehensive 16-week program, designed to equip learners with market-ready digital skills, witnessed graduations across the continent in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The graduation ceremony served as a platform for students to share their experiences, showcasing innovative solutions to address pressing challenges in Africa, notably in the realms of climate change, health, and food security.

The significance of this graduation extends beyond individual achievements. With over 5,000 learners now armed with digital skills and empowered through education, these graduates are poised to become invaluable assets in the workforce of their respective countries. They also are better positioned to use their technical skills to solve common societal problems.

The transformative impact of the Power Learn Project in Zambia has been profound since its launch in 2022. The program has demonstrated commendable success in graduating students, significantly contributing to the enhancement of digital skills and empowerment in the region.

The Zambian context adds unparalleled richness to the narrative, underscoring the program’s relevance and its positive influence on the local community. This success story speaks to the Power Learn Project’s commitment to addressing the specific needs of Zambia, fostering a generation of skilled and empowered individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to the country’s technological and socio-economic development.

During the Impact Report unveiling, the Power Learn Project highlighted milestones and positive changes made in the lives of Zambian learners. The subsequent graduation ceremony celebrated these accomplishments, showcasing the transformative journeys undertaken by the graduates.

Mumbi Ndung’u, Chief of Growth & Operations at PLP, remarked, “The PLP graduation serves as a testament to the profound impact of learning, where the transformative ripples extend far beyond individual accomplishments. In less than two years, we have cultivated a dynamic community of graduates poised to become future leaders, change-makers, and advocates for a better world.”

She emphasized that this achievement is not just a milestone but a resounding echo of their collective dedication and the unparalleled power of education to shape a brighter future for Zambia.

Gracing the ceremony was Mr. Sasaki Kenji San the Chairperson PLP Governing Council and CEO next Chymia Consulting and his team, Ms.Catherine Muraga MD Microsoft ADC, Ms. Patricia Ithau Group CEO of WPP Scangroup PLC, Mr.Victor Agolla, Chief Officer, Innovation and Digital Economy Nairobi County Government and Ms.Immaculate Kassait, MBS, Data Commissioner, Office of the Data Commissioner. The presence and support of these key partners underscores the importance of partnerships in driving the tech development agenda across Africa.

Power Learn Project Africa:

Power Learn Project is a Pan-African social impact organization committed to empowering young Africans with essential tech skills and fostering comprehensive talent development. Our mission encompasses training, skill acquisition, talent management, and mobility, all aimed at enabling young Africans to secure meaningful livelihoods. We catalyze transformative change among African youth by providing high-quality, decentralized tech training, equipping them with the skills they need for the future.

