PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pledged over K400, 000 for the construction of a recording studio for various musicians particularly those under the UPND music unit. The President has also observed the need for some musicians who are part of the unit to accompany him on trips. He made the pledge yesterday at State House where he met artists who participated in the campaign for the ruling party, led by Oga Kent. Over 70 musicians were in attendance, among the notables being the Organised Family itself, Luapula based group Knack Unit and others. President Hichilema who took close to three hours engaging the musicians drawn from across the country wondered how they record their songs. “Such meetings don’t happen every now…...



