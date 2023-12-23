1. What: The Mother of All Sunday Chills Who: Yo maps Where: Royal Park Chilenje When: Sunday (Christmas eve) Time: 18:00hrs till late 2. What: Pole Pole Ultimate tour extended Who: Pompi & Esther Chungu Where: Worship Power House Church(Lusaka) When: Today (Saturday) Time: 18:00hrs Tickets: K200 3. What: Wine & Dine with Mutale Mwanza and Tay Grin Where: Best Western Plus When: Christmas Eve Time: 18:00- 21:00 hrs Charges: K380 4. What: Festive Friday, Saturday and Sunday Where: Keg and Lion When: 22, 23 and 24 December Time: 18:00 hrs *Chile One Mr Zambia’s anticipated fundraising concert which was supposed to be held on Friday at Skyview Hotel in Chingola for the families of trapped miners in Chingola was…...