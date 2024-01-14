LIFE is challenging for everyone, but more for some than others. For those living below the poverty line, their stories are similar. Mostly they sleep on empty stomachs and have gone to the extreme in a bid for survival. Such is the story of 27-year-old Joyce Mwale, who spent about five years on the streets, was impregnated twice and got infected with HIV before being rescued by the Zambia National Service (ZNS). Mwale grew up on the streets of Lusaka, after running away from her grandmother’s place in Misisi Compound in her early teenage years. She lived on the streets for about two to three years, until she got pregnant and went back to her grandmother’s place. In 2018, Mwale…...



