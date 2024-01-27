If you’re a Slap Dee fan, get ready to be amazed. Slap Dee is on the brink of releasing his highly anticipated album titled “Black na White Three,” continuing the legacy of “Black na White One and Two.” “Black na White Three” isn’t just another album; it’s a lyrical voyage through the authentic and the relatable. Whether you’re navigating the intricacies of love, surmounting life’s challenges, or simply seeking good vibes, this album has your back. Slap Dee guarantees that the album will take you on a musical journey that’s not only entertaining but also a reflection of the stories of our lives. This week, I had the privilege of visiting the XYZ studios to witness where the magic happens…....



