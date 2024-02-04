“I got married when I was 23 and I have four kids who are all below the age of 10. I am now 32 and it’s like all these years that I have been married, my wife has just been pregnant”. These are the words of Zambia’s youngest parliamentarian who represents the good people of Nalolo Constituency. While giggling, he narrates that people are always left wondering when they observe the short spacing between his children. One can clearly tell from Imanga Wamunyima Junior’s smile during a chat with Diggers Life, that he takes pride in being the youngest member of parliament. He assumed that position at 29, a rare feat in Zambia’s politics – the last youngest parliamentarian was…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.