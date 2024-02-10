THE enthusiasm among Zambian musicians, who cheer for massive streaming and viewing numbers every time they release a new song or album that hits a million streams or views, is overwhelming. However, hold on; there’s a concealed reality. Beyond the celebration, the money they actually pocket doesn’t live up to the hype. It’s like throwing a party without a substantial payoff. This story explores the reasons why those impressive stream counts might not be all they’re cracked up to be and examines why the financial rewards aren’t keeping pace with the success of the music. I recently had a conversation with David Kazadi, the Director of Kazadi Music, and he delved deep into the discussion about the genuine story behind…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.