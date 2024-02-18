SIX years ago, on November 18, 2018, Gregory Chifire changed his mind about walking into the courtroom for his judgement because he had a hunch that the Supreme Court judges would lock him up. So, he returned home, listened to the “shocking” verdict through a phone call with a colleague who was present and it set in motion an eventful three years in exile. He trekked through bushes, made some secret phone calls until he ended up at the Chirundu border where he bribed an officer with $50 to allow him to cross over into Zimbabwe, only to discover later on that he needn’t had paid because that border is so porous, people walk in and out of the two…...



