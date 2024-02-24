RECOGNISED as the ‘Eastern princess’ for her distinctive style of traditional tunes, Angela Nyirenda made her debut into the Zambian music scene two decades ago, captivating audiences with a blend of beauty and enchanting performances. From the release of her initial single to the breakout hit, ‘Malo a bwino’, that propelled her into stardom, Angela is now being acknowledged for her significant contribution to cultural preservation. The singer was recently bestowed with a prestigious award for her sensational hit, ‘Ngina.’ This extraordinary track, a blend of traditional Ngoni songs, specifically known as ‘Ngoma’ catapulted Angela into the limelight, earning her well-deserved recognition. The Ncwala traditional ceremony’s fundraising dinner was a night of cultural celebration as Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV bestowed...