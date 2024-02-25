US-born soccer star Inonge Kaloustian says she wants to spend her youthful years pursuing her passion of playing football, while she still has good knees. The attacker, who was born in Greenbelt, Maryland, spoke to ‘The ZMB Talks’ host Edna at length about her football career and why she left the USA to join ZISD FC. Inonge delves into her upbringing in America and the nature of football there, contrasting with her experiences in the Zambian Women’s League. After receiving her first call up to the Copper Queens squad last year, Inonge relives her experiences with the team and asserts that although she has much to learn, there are weapons in her arsenal that can contribute to the national team’s...



