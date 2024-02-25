HAVING 14 children and two wives is not the only striking thing about Emmanuel Banda. His story about how he rose from being a security guard to working as a bus conductor, and finally being elected as Muchinga Member of Parliament can only be described as a remarkable journey of rags-to-riches. In this intriguing and inspiring interview, Banda, who became an MP in 2021, narrates how he traveled from his village in Petauke to Lusaka in 1997 seeking greener pastures. But as the saying goes, the grass is not always greener on the other side as one needs to tend to it wherever they are. The Muchinga independent lawmaker was quite forthright in our chat. Before delving into his political...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.