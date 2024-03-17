STEP into the flavorful world of Hanna Rostlund, a culinary artist who transplanted her passion for Kenyan cuisine into the heart of Zambia. “Kisasa”, her restaurant, which means “my modern kitchen”, beckons all taste enthusiasts. What makes Hanna’s journey truly captivating is the unexpected twist it took from a career in tourism back home in Kenya to becoming a full-time chef in Zambia, all because of love. Even though nshima is Zambia’s staple food, Hanna cleverly adds Kenyan dishes to her menu. She keeps things simple but so delicious, making her restaurant a welcoming place for locals and a comforting taste of home for Kenyans or a whole new experience for those wanting a taste of East Africa. During the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.