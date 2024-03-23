IF you want to laugh not only your heart out but your head off too, Mulungushi International Conference Center is the place to be on March 28, 2024, where some of the top comedians in the industry will gather for this year’s Chalo Kondowe Comedy Show. The comedy show, which is dubbed “Local is Laka”, promises an evening filled with endless laughter with a rich lineup of entertainers featuring award-winning comedian Bob Nkosha, stand-up Zambia finalist Chibwe Katebe, Shike Mwinsho, and music sensation Pontiano Kaiche, to mention but a few. But it’s not just about laughter and entertainment, there is actually a noble cause behind this event. Show organiser Derreck Kondowe reveals to Diggers Lite that the proceeds from the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.