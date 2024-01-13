I GENUINELY understand those that don’t find me funny, maybe sometimes my jokes are not as big as their problems, remarks Ken Dumbo. In a society where everyone is going through some issues, it’s definitely not an easy task to make someone laugh. He is a dry comedian, they say, but well comedy is subjective, and some people do find his “dry jokes” funny. This is why he brags about commanding almost a million followers on Facebook. To those that may not know, Ken Dumbo, born in 1991, is a qualified Journalist who decided to commercialise comedy in 2018 after he failed to secure a job after college. Despite the negative feedback from those that may not like his jokes,…...