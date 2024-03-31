WHILE family planning is mostly considered a woman’s responsibility, men can also play their role by either abstaining, withdrawing during ejaculation, use of condoms or getting a vasectomy done. But that final option seems to have a lot of men sweating profusely at the very idea that someone could chop something off their parts. Or at least, this is what I imagine, that when they think about the possibility, they visualise an axe going in for the kill. I am sure this is why government health institutions usually conduct less 10 vasectomies annually! For those who might not be aware, vasectomy is a form of permanent male birth control which stops the supply of sperm to the semen but cutting...