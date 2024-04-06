WHERE has Zuba in “Zuba” disappeared to? This is the burning question on the lips of many fervent “Zuba” fans everywhere. The mysterious absence of leading star, Mwaka Mugala, alias Zuba, from the hit TV series for quite some time now has sparked speculation and anticipation. Since the hit TV series burst onto our screens in 2017 with its captivating leading star, we envisioned Mwaka conquering stages in South Africa or even Hollywood. However, here we stand today, with many beloved characters missing from the show and a storyline that has taken an unexpected turn. What secrets lie behind the scenes of this once-promising series? Diggers Lite managed to track down ‘Zuba’ to uncover the mystery behind her sudden absence...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.