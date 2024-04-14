BEING an up comer in any field is mostly difficult. Nowadays, it appears there are more and more people who are somewhat desperate for fame and they are willing to do anything to get to the top, or at least appear to be there. Hard work pays off, they say. But, does it? In this article, we feature an upcoming model, Sarah Hampongu, who shares her experiences so far in the beauty industry. She says while some people use sex to get ahead, it is also very possible to make it through hard work. “As an upcoming model, it is obvious that you want to be at the top there where everyone can see you, shining like a star but...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.