Neo Slayer has social media buzzing with excitement after dropping his latest song, “After God Fear Men”. The song has sparked a lot of reactions, with many women feeling a deep connection to its message, while some men labeled Neo Slayer a “Judas” for breaking the guy code by revealing insights into why men cheat. For those unfamiliar with Neo Slayer, he is an award-winning contemporary Zambian RnB songwriter and performer who burst onto the scene in 2021 with his hit song “Process”. Since the beginning of his music career, Neo Slayer’s songs have struck a chord with many women, earning him the title of “ambassador of women”. Neo Slayer is an artist whose talent knows no bounds. Each song...



