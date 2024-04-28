Financial pressures and expectations placed on Members of Parliament such as covering funeral expenses, assisting with school fees, among many other demands from constituents often leaves some of them being tempted to engage in corrupt practices, says Kankoyo UPND member of parliament Heartson Mabeta. Diggers Life caught up with Mabeta, who shares that his stay in politics has been challenging because of the perception that politicians are like celebrities who have made so much money to dish out to people. He notes that when people vote for someone, they expect them to dish out some freebies once they’re in office. This expectation, which has become ingrained through the ‘tantameni’ method as Bally loves to say, poses a challenge. Mabeta notes...



