THE “ambassador of women”, Neo Slayer says his soon-to-be-released second album, “Boy II Man” which promises to explore controversial topics and evoke a range of emotions through tracks like “Unfaithful” and “Circle of Life”. Just when some men thought they’d heard the last of Neo ‘betraying the bro code’, he says the messages in his new album are intended for men to confront and improve their habits and become better partners for their significant others. If men can internalise these thoughts, Neo believes he would have achieved his purpose. And to the ladies out there, Neo has some sage advice; “don’t always play the victim card because sometimes, you’re the architect of your own destiny”. Diggers Lite caught up with...



