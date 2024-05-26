IN AUGUST of 2019, radio DJ Mervis Kasonde decided she had had enough of the world of the living, going a step further to set a date for her ‘departure’. Now, before we continue with this article, I think it’s important that we insert a trigger warning right here because it does include some really dark content. It is, however, not all doom and gloom because Mervis is still above ground today – so it is that ray of hope which we wish to illuminate. Back in August 2019, Mervis, who is popularly known as DJ Apple Bite and artiste Mampi’s former dancer, made a Facebook post which broke the internet. It wasn’t your typical cry for help, she was...