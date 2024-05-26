IN AUGUST of 2019, radio DJ Mervis Kasonde decided she had had enough of the world of the living, going a step further to set a date for her ‘departure’. Now, before we continue with this article, I think it’s important that we insert a trigger warning right here because it does include some really dark content. It is, however, not all doom and gloom because Mervis is still above ground today – so it is that ray of hope which we wish to illuminate. Back in August 2019, Mervis, who is popularly known as DJ Apple Bite and artiste Mampi’s former dancer, made a Facebook post which broke the internet. It wasn’t your typical cry for help, she was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.