In recent times, we’ve witnessed numerous legendary musicians who had ceased performing return to the stage, taking hold of the microphone to either release new songs or revive their old hits. Josi Beats is one such artiste who reemerged onto the music scene after departing in 2011 to pursue a political career. He became the first UPND councilor in Chipangali, Eastern Province, in 2011. The singer’s hits such as Finger naka ring, Captain Charlie, 1110, and Mulungu Kumwamba require little to no introduction for music fanatics of the mid 2000s. Did you know that when Josi Beats left the music scene, people thought he was dead? The singer says rumours of his death influenced his decision to stage a comeback....



