It began with a persistent fever that wouldn’t subside. Natasha Luchembe visited multiple hospitals, but no one could identify the disease or provide a diagnosis, some even attributed her condition to witchcraft. This was the bewildering reality she faced in 2020 until she was finally diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. Despite being diagnosed with her condition, Luchembe, 33, persisted in her education. Last week, she achieved a significant milestone: graduating with a master’s degree in project management from the University of Zambia. Reflecting on her journey, she describes the experience as an emotional roller-coaster. She can hardly believe she’s finally accomplished her goal, it feels like...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.