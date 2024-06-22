His comedy is exceptionally funny, even without words, leaving you in stitches – well, that is if it tickles your fancy. What sets his videos apart is the clever use of the song ‘Nalitumpa ine’ by artiste 4 na 5, perfectly complementing his minimal dialogue. Francis Nundwe, the comedic genius behind Ba Matero, began his content creation career by hilariously depicting theft. His inspiration? The quirky ways in which people lose stuff. Ba Matero is a 24-year-old who juggles content creation, stand-up comedy, and boxing. His journey into the digital world kicked off just last year, but it was in December that he shot to fame, albeit not without controversy. Criticism came knocking, accusing him of promoting theft through his...



