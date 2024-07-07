Gospel artiste Ephraim Son of Africa says true healing comes only from God and Jesus, not from any prophet. He openly criticises self-proclaimed men of ‘God’ who flaunt their so-called miracles online, claiming they possess the power to heal. He emphasises that this misguided belief misleads people away from the true source of healing. Ephraim’s comments come on the heels of a viral Facebook post by philanthropist Remmy Kangwa. Kangwa revealed that many are pleading with him to fund their trips to see Ugandan Prophet Samuel Kakande, famed for his healing miracles at Kakande Ministries. Prophet Kakande’s miracles, often broadcast on his Facebook page, have captivated audiences, with countless testimonies pouring in from Zambia and across Africa. Whether these miraculous...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.