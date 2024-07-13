IF you hear “Spice your life mula one…” at the start of a song, you know Bloodkid Yvok is on the track. This catchy audio signature may have earned him his own fan base but believe it or not, he’s only been in the game for nine months with just 11 songs to his name. If you’re not familiar with his track ‘Consistency’ featuring Nezlong, which is also quite lively, you may know the opening verse of Towela Kaira’s hit ‘Zingati’, which went viral because of those striking bubu dance challenges. However, overnight fame, especially for a 21-year-old male, can be overwhelming. The celebrity life brings a lot of attention, with fellow Gen Zs often throwing themselves at you. Without...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.