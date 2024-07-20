Artiste Yoram Phiri, also known as Maloto, says rumours that he had died deeply hurt him. He says he is glad he doesn’t know who engineered the false information because if he did, he might have been tempted to seek revenge. He has, however, chosen to forgive those who ‘killed him’, acknowledging that their intentions were perhaps to wish him a long life instead. Yoram Maloto is renowned for his hits such as “Chikondi Chakabisila” and his 2009 song “Maloto”, among others. Earlier this week, netizens woke up to rumours that Maloto had passed away. Their reactions were mixed, with some offering messages of condolences and sympathy to the non-existent bereaved family, while simultaneously wishing the living Maloto “eternal rest”....



