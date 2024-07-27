THE world’s most iconic beauty pageant is making a grand comeback to Zambia, with PR Girl Media proudly taking the reins as the official franchise holder. After a five-year absence since Didia Mukwala’s crowning in 2019, Miss Universe Zambia is poised to shine once again. Zambia will join over 100 countries in the race for the 73rd Miss Universe title, which will take place in Mexico this November. At a media briefing in Lusaka, Thursday, PR Girl Media announced that securing the Miss Universe franchise marks a groundbreaking achievement in celebrating and empowering women. This move promises to spotlight African culture, beauty and heritage with renewed vigor on the international stage. PR Girl Media has teamed up with the Universal...



