The announcement of this year’s headlining acts for the Stanbic Music Festival has ignited a firestorm of reactions online. Fans are passionately flooding social media with their opinions, revealing that the artiste lineup has struck a nerve with many . This past Thursday, Stanbic Bank unveiled the much-anticipated headliners for this year’s 10th edition of the Stanbic Music Festival: American R&B singer and actor Omarion and Musiq Soulchild. The event will take place on October 11 and 12 at the Lusaka Polo Fields. Stanbic also mentioned that fans can look forward to a showcase of local talent, with details to be revealed later. For those who might not be familiar with these artistes, let me introduce you to two musical...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.