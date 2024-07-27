For those who have closely followed Zambian music, the remarkable chemistry between Hip-Hop and dancehall artiste Willz Mr. Nyopole and rapper Jay Rox is unforgettable. Their collaborations produced classic hits and showcased their strong friendship. However, a feud eventually led to their separation, with Willz expressing his feelings on KB’s ‘My Diary 7’. Now, the two artistes have put their differences behind and released a joint album titled Social Introvert. Willz has stated that he and Jay Rox have squashed their beef and are back to being brothers, urging fans to forget what he said in his diary. Jay Rox announced the album release on his social media with a post featuring the track list and a caption that reads:...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.