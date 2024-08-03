This week, Chipata City made headlines. Not for the famous N’cwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni people or the bicycle race known as Choova, but this time, for the Chipata July. Let’s just say, the city’s fashion sense left people wondering what was so royal about the colour blue. For those not in the know, Chipata July is an adaptation of the Lusaka July, hosted by PR Girl Media. Inspired by the Durban July, Lusaka July is a social event that blends fashion with equestrian sport and it was introduced in 2016. It has become somewhat of a must-attend event for artistes, creatives, socialites and others to flaunt their most eye-catching attires and never fails to generate a buzz. Black...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.