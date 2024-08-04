I’ve always found it fascinating how Rwandese nationals bring a unique energy to business in our compounds. What’s truly impressive, for me, is their dedication; they open their shops at the crack of dawn and close them late at night, truly living by the motto that the early bird catches the worm. If you’re curious about the legality of some of these businesses or whether they are all upright human beings, that’s a story for another day. Today, let’s dive into how Rwandese entrepreneurs have managed to establish thriving grocery shops, leaving local competitors in the dust. Many locals, unable to sustain such ventures, end up renting their shops out to these savvy foreigners. When they do attempt to run...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.