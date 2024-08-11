MY husband is promiscuous, I’ve never gone a month without suffering from syphilis, a 28-year-old Lusaka woman lamented as she pleaded with the Matero Local Court to end her marriage. Cynthia Mubanga, of 15 Miles, also told the court that her husband, Richard Mukuka, 35, had carnal knowledge of her 14-year-old younger sister in 2014, and she had to use her own money to pay off her parents to prevent him from going to jail. Cynthia, who has been married to Mukuka for 14 years and has three children with him, told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga in the Matero Local Court that she has never been happy since they got married in 2010. “I am 28 years old, and I live...



