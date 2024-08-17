Imagine yourself at the show grounds, eagerly watching your favourite artiste perform on stage, desperately trying to capture that one perfect photo with them. As the crowd surges forward, scrambling for free gifts tossed from the stage, the artiste is closely guarded by tight security, and getting that picture seems nearly impossible. This was the experience of Emmanuel Phiri, better known as Ndine Emma – comedian, rapper, and content creator, who was once a die-hard fan of some artistes who used to perform at the Agriculture and Commercial Show. He recalls how, years before he became an artiste, he found himself in the crowd, watching B Flow perform at the show. He sang along to every song, shouting at the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.