Some songs never lose their magic, ‘So Lucky’ and ‘Siku Ya Lelo’ by the legendary singer Kangwa Kapamba, known to fans as ‘Exile’, now Izrael, are perfect examples. These tracks are still reigning on the charts, holding their own against today’s latest hits. Izrael has always believed that truly great music stands the test of time. ‘If you create good music, you’ll live forever,’ he says, highlighting the importance of Zambian music being embraced across all genres. In an interview with Diggers Lite at the Taste Food and Music Festival, hosted by Digital Events this past weekend at the Polo Fields, Showgrounds, Izrael shared that such events are essential and it’s always an honour to be included. He mentioned that...



