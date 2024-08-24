THIS October, Zambia takes centre stage as the host of the 2024 Miss Heritage Global Pageant, welcoming participants from 40 countries for a celebration of culture and beauty. The main winner will not only walk away with a grand prize of $5,000 but will also be crowned and honoured with a unique Zambian gift. I know many are curious about the latter, but be assured, it will be something truly special that highlights Zambia’s rich culture. The two-week event will bring together participants from Asia, Europe, Africa and Antarctica, serving as a platform to promote Zambian tourism by showcasing the country’s stunning landscapes, rich traditions, and vibrant culture. During their stay, participants will visit Livingstone and other areas, where they...