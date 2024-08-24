This past weekend, Lusaka was alive with activity, but if you have a taste for delicious food and electrifying music, the Taste Food and Music Festival was the place to be. With a lineup packed with talent, one artiste stole the show and left the crowd buzzing. If you were lucky enough to experience it, you’d agree that Petersen Zagaze isn’t just a skilled live performer, he’s a showstopper who knows how to own the stage. The event kicked off at noon and continued late into the night, turning the Polo Fields into a whirlwind of energy. Organized by Digital Events, it featured Nigerian Afro-fusion star Daniel Etiese Benson, known as Buju Bnxn, who headlined alongside Amapiano star Boohle and...