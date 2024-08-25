“My skin is glowing thanks to my new skin-brightening products, you should try them,” is a phrase often used by friends or family members to entice you to try the latest advertised product that promises to ‘brighten’ your skin. Phrases like ‘brighten’ or ‘glowing’ have replaced the word ‘bleaching’, implying that lighter skin is the standard of beauty. This trend is, however, heartbreaking for people like Susana Ngowani, a beautiful “melanin queen” who advocates against skin bleaching. As a model, she wants to use her platform to inspire people to be proud of their dark skin. Diggers Life recently caught up with Susana, an advocate for natural skin, who proudly holds the titles of second runner-up for Miss Tourism Africa...



