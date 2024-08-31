PR Girl Media, the franchise holder of Miss Universe Zambia, has announced the top 20 finalists for this year’s pageant. These contestants will now face a public vote, where the top 12 will be chosen to compete for the crown, and the ultimate winner will have the honour of representing the country in Mexico this November. The search for Miss Universe Zambia contestants commenced in August 2024 with auditions in Kitwe, Lusaka and Livingstone, and the final crowning will take place on September 15. There’s been a five-year absence of Miss Universe Zambia since the crowning of Didia Mukwala in 2019 and this edition of the pageant promises to be one of the best. At a media briefing on Wednesday,...



