Artiste Mordecaii Munjoma has announced that his highly anticipated debut album, Selfless, which was set for release this month, will be out in November. He says the delay is due to some clearance issues with some featured artistes and their labels. While this update might leave eager fans feeling a bit let down, Mordecaii has offered heartfelt apologies for the wait. A touching tribute to his father, Mordecaii says Selfless’ release is all the more meaningful. The Fire hitmaker emerged onto the music scene just a year ago, igniting social media and drawing comparisons to some industry heavyweights. Mordecaii, who first gained fame by winning a local TV talent show at just 11 years old in 2013, shared a teaser...



